Police offering 15K reward for information in double murder case

REWARD OFFERED IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE

The police are offering a reward of $15,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of person(s) involved in the Golden Grove double homicide.

On Wednesday 20th July, the bodies of 65yr old Tyrone Baptiste and his wife Pietje “Pia” Visser-Baptiste were found dead inside their Golden Grove residence with multiple wounds.

Following the incident, several people were taken into custody by the police and questioned in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A Coroner’s Inquest was also held into the circumstances surrounding their deaths, while the post-mortems are still pending.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the Crimestoppers Anonymous Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).

Information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

