Police investigate the larceny of flare guns and related items taken from boat moored in Jolly Harbour

REAL NEWS: The Police are investigating the larceny of a flare gun and several related items from a Herberts villager.

The man reported that the flare gun, along with four flare Para shoots and four hand flares, were stolen from his chartered fishing vessel between 2 p.m. on July 28 and 7:20 a.m. on July 29.

Reports are that he secured the 28-foot Bertran vessel at Jolly Harbour and went home. However, upon his return he discovered that his vessel had been ransacked and the gun and corresponding items were missing.

The intruder apparently went into a cupboard that was closed, but not locked, and stole the items.

A search was carried out in and around the area for the missing items, but without success.

