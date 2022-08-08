Police investigate hospital’s report of a security guard who claims he shot himself while holstering his firearm

Police are investigating a shooting incident reported by the hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

REAL News understands that a doctor at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre telephoned the Police and reported that a 50-year-old Armstrong Road man – said to be a security guard – had shown up with a gunshot wound, which he said had been self-inflicted.

At about 8 a.m. on August 4, he was holstering a 9 mm pistol at his All Saints Road workplace when he accidentally discharged a round, wounding himself, the man claimed.

He was reportedly treated for entry and exit wounds and later discharged.

The Police reportedly have taken possession of the firearm in question.

Meanwhile, Police say that a 40-year-old motorist remains hospitalized in critical condition after being involved in a vehicular accident on Friday afternoon, August 5.

Reports say the man was driving along the Valley Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and was thrown from the car. As a result, he suffered puncture wounds to the left side of his chest and lacerations to his forehead.

The man reportedly was unresponsive when he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Police continue to probe the cause of the accident.

