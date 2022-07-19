Police investigate break-in, theft and attempted arson on Villa resident’s Toyota Vitz last weekend

REAL NEWS- The Police are investigating a report of attempted arson on a vehicle belonging to a Villa man. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

The owner reported that some unknown person tried to set fire to his Toyota Vitz, A45416.

Reports are that someone used a hard object to break the glass on the left rear passenger door, opened the car, and stole a quantity of mechanical tools plus $360 in cash from the centre console.

Further reports are that the perpetrator then poured a flammable liquid on the back seat to set the vehicle on fire.

Reportedly, it was a passer-by who alerted the owner and assisted him in putting out the fire.

This offence is said to have occurred between Saturday night, July 16, and Sunday morning, July 17 in Villa.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP