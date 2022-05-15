Police identify murder victim as Jonathan Manley

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Police identify murder victim as Jonathan Manley
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Police Probe Cashew Hill Man Murder- CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT’S APP GROUP The police are appealling to the public for assistance as they continue investigations into the circumstances that resulted in the death of 36yr old Jonathan Manley of Cashew Hill. It is alleged that sometime around 9:30 pm on Saturday 14 May, an […]