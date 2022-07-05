Police identify homicide victim as 34-year-old St.Claire David

Police Appeals for Assistance in Latest Homicide

The police are appealing for information in the recent shooting incident at Skerritts Pasture that resulted in the death of 34yr old St.Claire David of the same address.

It was reported that sometime between 5:40 and 6 pm on Monday, the deceased was standing at a particular place at Skerritts Pasture, when two male suspects exited from a vehicle and shot at him.

He sustained what is believed to be a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services.

He was pronounced dead around 6:56 pm.

Anyone with information surrounding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips(8477).

