Police hunt and find St. Lucian suspected of murder, while hospital staff convicted for robbing a corpse

A St. Lucian man who was wanted by the Police is now in custody, assisting with investigations into an alleged serious offence.

Reports say that, following a search of the Body Pond/Bendals areas, police officers found the man; he was then arrested and taken into custody at Langfords Police Station on suspicion of murder.

Reportedly, the Police had received certain information on the morning of December 31, 2022, and a thorough search was conducted in the areas.

The 33-year-old national of St. Lucia, who was wanted by the Serious Crimes Unit, was found in a pump house located in the bush at Bendals.

The Police have since processed the facility he was occupying and investigations continue.

In another matter, the Police are investigating what appears to be a case of theft at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre that involves a deceased woman.

On December 31, sometime after midday,

reports say the 42-year-old Pares Village woman was taken to the medical facility in a taxi. Apparently, she had experienced tightness in the chest and had difficulty breathing, as she was walking in town with her 11-year-old daughter.

Although she was treated, her condition worsened, and she was pronounced dead at 8:11 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Reportedly the woman had been wearing three rings, which officials later observed were not on her fingers.

A doctor from the hospital is said to have telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported that the rings had apparently been removed from the deceased’s fingers.

A reliable source tells our News Department that a Cashew Hill man, an orderly stationed in the Emergency Room, admitted to removing the rings from the dead woman’s fingers. He allegedly had hidden them in a bathroom and the radiation room, respectively.

Reports are that he handed them over to the Police before being arrested and taken into custody at the St. John’s Police Station.

The man was subsequently convicted and fined $2,500 – the value of the rings. He paid the money immediately, although given time to do so. The alternative sentence would have been a one-year prison sentence.

