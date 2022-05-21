Police have seized more than half of a million dollars worth of Cannabis in one week

Law Enforcement Join Forces Against Illegal Drug Trade

Two main law enforcement agencies have redoubled their efforts in stemming the flow of Illegal substances entering the country.

During the week, both Police and Customs in separate drug operations, have seized more than half of a million dollars worth of Cannabis and other banned substances at the two main ports of entry.

The most recent seizure occurred on Friday 20 May at Deep Water Harbour, when a barrel with 2 lbs of Cannabis, 33 packs of Cannabis infused edible candy, and 295 Cannabis cigarettes was discovered during a search.

The seizure carries an estimated street value of $18,036.00

A similar operation was also conducted at the same location a day before and 20 lbs of Cannabis was discovered among food items and seized. That seizure is valued at $160,000.

Earlier in the week a total of 83.4 lbs of Cannabis was seized with a street value of 494,400.

The seizures were taken to Police Headquarters pending further investigation. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT’S APP GROUP

