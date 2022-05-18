Police detain one man, so far, as they continue investigations into reported sexual assaults on two underage girls

REAL NEWS: The Police are probing two incidents involving the sexual molestation of underage girls by persons known to them.

In one instance, the mother of a 12-year-old girl reported to the Special Victims Unit that she had been raped by a man at Pigeon Point between April 1 and 30.

Investigations into this report continue, and the alleged perpetrator is facing charges of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Meanwhile, the father of a 10-year-old child took her to the Police and reported that she had been assaulted by a 25-year-old man.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred four times over a period of three weeks, and the accused has since been detained by the Police.

Counselors say these types of sexual encounters with young girls continue to be perpetrated, often leaving the children scarred for life.

Penalties for sexual encounters with children of 12 years and under include life imprisonment, and many residents believe that stricter punishment should be implemented as a deterrent to these perverted acts.

However, a legal source says the issue rests with the sentencing guidelines, which grant discounts to persons who plead guilty and those who have no previous convictions of a similar nature.

