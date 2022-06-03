Police Deny Searching Senior Immigration Officials

It has come to the attention of the Police Administration that a particular online news site; namely, “Real News,” quite recently circulated certain information regarding the execution of search warrants by law enforcement on senior immigration officers, in connection with allegations of corruption. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

The administration within the police force is denying any involvement of the police taking such actions against any member of the Immigration Department as was suggested.

The Immigration Department as a law enforcement agency has the authority and the capability of conducting its own internal investigation, and if necessary, may request assistance from the police.

The police are not conducting or assisting in any investigation of alleged corruption of senior immigration officers.

