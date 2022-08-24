Police continue investigations into Prince Klass Street fire

There were no reports of injuries during a house fire on Prince Klass Street on Sunday (August 21) as the Fire Department and the police are investigating the origin of the inferno.

Reports are that the St John’s Fire Station received a call about the fire sometime after 10am.

On arrival they reportedly met a concrete house measuring 38 X 26, which was owned by the late Dr. Evans Moulon but now occupied by vagrants, alight.

Firefighters went into quick action to extinguish the inferno before any other neighbouring buildings could be affected.

Reports are that the interior of the house was badly damaged; however, no one was injured.

Further reports are that electricity and water were attached to the house. However, it was not confirmed whether the building was insured.

