Police Commissioner attends UNCOPS in New York

UNITED NATIONS POLICE TO CONVENE THIRD UN CHIEFS OF POLICE SUMMIT (UNCOPS) TO DISCUSS GLOBAL POLICING CHALLENGES AND THE WAY FORWARD

The third United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2022) will bring together Ministers, Chiefs of Police and senior representatives of regional and professional policing organizations to United Nations Headquarters from 31 August to 1 September 2022 to engage on strengthening international peace, security, and development for all through the unifying power and enabling role of national and United Nations policing.

UNCOPS 2022 will advance a common understanding among current and potential police and financial contributors, the United Nations Secretariat and United Nations system entities of what the United Nations Police require to achieve their diverse and complex mandated tasks, including protecting civilians, rebuilding national police services, preventing crime and conflict, and sustaining peace.

In particular, discussions will focus on identifying approaches and practices to:

operationalize the United Nations Police Division’s role as a system-wide service provider and focal point for United Nations policing and other law enforcement matters;

reinforce ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of United Nations Police by strengthening capacities, including the launch of the Voluntary Compact on Advancing Gender Parity within the United Nations Police; and

integrate United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, discussions and fora.

UNCOPS 2022 will also offer a unique opportunity for the world’s police executives and United Nations leadership to engage in discussions on how United Nations policing and national policing mutually reinforce one another when addressing current and emerging global security challenges, including man-made and natural crises and incidents.

Police leaders will come away with a greater understanding of how the skills, knowledge and experience acquired by their national officers returning from United Nations service benefit their own policing services and populations.

All delegations are kindly requested to indicate any requests for bilateral meetings on 31 August or 2 September in the registration form. Coneference Rooms have been reserved for 31 August and 2 September.

Member States will also have an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to strengthening the United Nations Police through concrete pledges of support. Official invitations will be sent out to Permanent Missions to the United Nations in early 2022. For additional information, please contact the Police Division Focal Points, Mr. Ata Yenigun ([email protected]) and Ms. Julia Goehsing-Mellinghoff ([email protected]).

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP