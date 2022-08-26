Police arrest two and seize cash and bullets at a home in Golden Grove

TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING SEIZURE OF CANNABIS, AMMUNITION AND CASH

Two people are now facing serious charges after the police seized ammunition, over 1.6 kilograms of cannabis and a wad of cash in both EC and US currency at a home in Golden Grove on Thursday.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a house in the area about 5am and made the discovery.

Police say the ammunition included both .38 and .45 calibre while over XCD$40,000.00 and over US$8,000.00 were found.

The search was carried out in the presence of both who were then taken into custody and are now being questioned. (State Media)

