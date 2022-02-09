Police and escaped prisoner in shoot-out: reports

BROADCAST NEWS: Shoot-out in New Winthorpes village last night as Police and Soldiers engaged in a gun fight with escaped prisoner, Shanell Thomas aka “Silence”.

Residents in New Winthorpes told BNN the shoot out happened after 11pm. It is alleged that ‘Silence’ also returned fire. (Residents, he is therefore armed and dangerous!!!)

He remains on the run as he was not captured last night.

Shanell ‘Silence’ Thomas escaped from the Prison farm at Diamond’s around noon yesterday (Tuesday).

Editor’s Note: Broadcast News in a medium run by veteran broadcaster and former MP Dr. Jacqui Quinn.

