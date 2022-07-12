PM rubbishes Neil Cave’s lawsuit threat, says ex- LIAT pilot is seeking attention

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has hit back at former Barbadian LIAT pilot Neil Cave over the ex-airline employee’s threat to sue him for defamation.

Cave accused Browne of a personal attack on him and his “good name.

The Barbadian pilot also disclosed that he would be filing the lawsuit in the court in Antigua shortly,requesting an undisclosed sum of damages.

In a strongly worded but terse statement issued Tuesday, Browne said Cave is seeking attention.

“A statement of fact made in the Parliament ofAntigua & Barbuda, where I swore an oath to speak without fear or favor, could never be defeated in a court of law,” Browne said.“As usual, Neil is looking noticement and relevance.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP