PM instructs APUA to bring two RO plants online before the end of the year “what if we want to call elections in October or November”

APUA SAID:

Potworks Dam May 2022

Storage capacity is approximately one (1) billion gallons. Under normal circumstances we could distribute between 794,000 to 1.3 million gallons per day from this source.

We have not been able to utilize this source since the rainfall in November 2020 that lasted until mid-2021.

This reduction has caused a significant deficit in our distribution network.

By the end of 2022 two additional Reverse Osmosis Plants will be added to our network that will exceed the daily demand and adequately substitute for this source.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the year-end deadline is not good enough:

