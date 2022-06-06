PM Browne to discuss advancement of UWI Five Islands Campus with Saudi Arabian Team

SOURCE: Associate Times

Antigua and Barbuda: In the recent sitting of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne presented reports that a team from Saudi Arabia will pay an official visit to Antigua from June 21 to June 25, 2022. The team will visit the country to examine the UWI Five Islands expansion as planned.

Further, the team will also discuss the advancement of the UWI with the government for a USD 75 million facilities.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also shared an update on the events and meetings which have been discussed.

He also provided an update on the construction of the expanded ABICE, which will begin in four weeks. Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Minister of Education returned to the country from London last week with the financial assistance of 4,000,000.00 Pounds sterling to expand ABICE by building a new learning facility.

The assistance will be contributed to David Harrison, whose name will be appeared on the new building as the Harrison Center Antigua and Barbuda School of Continuing Education.

Further, due to the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment informed that the Cabinet there will be no significant change in any of the protocols related to the novel coronavirus.

The determination is also dependent on the number of patients who have been hospitalised after suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the patients who are infected which has a number less than 200 and are isolated, and the number has begun to decline after the post-Labour Day swing upwards that was registered.

Further, the Ministry of Health also warned national and residents about the various prevailing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that could infect communities throughout the country. The Cabinet stated that too much salt, sugar and stretchers form part of the diet, which could be the reasons for the good health of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

Ministry of Health also said that sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to NCDs; hence, people of all ages are asked and encouraged to walk, run, practice healthy lifestyles, and eat balanced meals.

