PM Browne stands by decision not to attend Summit of The Americas meeting

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet held a discussion about the Summit of The Americas meeting which is scheduled to take place shortly in Los Angeles, which the American President will host.

The USA has indicated that it will not be inviting three Presidents from one Caribbean and two Latin American states; namely, the President of Cuba, the President of Venezuela and the President of Nicaragua.

Several heads of state and of government have indicated that they will not attend if that policy is pursued.

In fact, the CARICOM had also agreed that heads will not attend if Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited to the summit.

However, several members of CARICOM are resiling from that position.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, however, having announced that Antigua and Barbuda’s head will not be participating under those conditions, has remained committed to the initial position.

The Americans are also inviting Juan Guaido, their choice, to lead a Venezuelan delegation.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.