PM Browne signs condolence book at Embassy of the Dominican Republic

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, immediately upon his return from the Summit of the Americas, paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Dominican Republic, St. John’s, to pay respect to the late Jorge Mera, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources.

Prime Minister Browne expressed condolences to both Ambassador Raquel Jacobo and the Government and the people of Dominican Republic on the tragic loss of their statesman.

