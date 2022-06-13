PM Browne says he will continue to fight for Barbuda following Privy Council ruling

PM Browne hugs Walker and other Barbuda residents during ceremony in Barbuda on Friday 14 August, 2020/Office of the Prime Minister photo

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said:

“I love my Barbudan brothers and sisters and I shall continue to fight unrelentingly for their empowerment.”

Today the Privy Council held that parliamentary sovereignty must be upheld in Antigua and Barbuda following a challenge by Barbuda MP Trevor Walker over the Paradise Found Act.

“Nevertheless, it is clear that, subject to any constitutional impediment, the principle of parliamentary sovereignty applies whereby any later Act can expressly or impliedly repeal an earlier Act. It would appear to follow that, unless and until the Government acts on its intention to entrench the provisions of the 2007 Act by amending section 123 of the Constitution, the provisions in the Paradise Found Act can, and do, disapply the provisions of the 2007 Act; and that, furthermore, the subsequent repeal of the 2007 Act by section 6 of the Crown Lands (Regulation) (Amendment) Act 2018 is valid.”

The act paved the way for Robert DeNiro to build a resort on the sister-isle. The JCPC said the Act was not a breach of Walker’s constitutional rights.

