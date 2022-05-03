PM Browne says election is months away

Antiguans and Barbudans could go to the polls in a few months said leader said Prime Minister Gaston Browne at a Labour Day rally Monday. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

Speculations have been at an all-time high in St John’s that elections could be called before it is constitutionally due in 2023.

Browne, who is also the ABLP leader, told party supporters that they have a responsibility to reward the government’s performance by electing all of their 17 candidates.

“You need capable people. You need experience ministers to preside over the affairs of this country, not people who are looking for Christmas to come and look for Santa Clause. We are months away from general elections…there is no time to sit back, you need to defend this great institution,” Browne said.

This is the first time that the Antiguan and Barbudan Prime Minister put some sort of time to the election date.

The main opposition United Progressive Party kicked started its campaign a few months ago, preparing itself for what many believe would have been a snap election in the twin-island state

