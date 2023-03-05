PM Browne responds to rumour that he was picked up by agents at Miami airport

Prime Minister Gaston Browne told Pointe FM:

:At the end of day. I mean, it’ll be like water off a duck’s back. I mean, there’s no way they can hurt me. After all what they’ve said about me.

I mean, when you look at lead up to the last elections there about I’m wanted by FBI. I brought in 4.5 billion USD.

I was even told to cash that when I was at the airport when I returned from the Bahamas.

They would pick you up in Miami. Now, I was told that they pick me up.

So my security detail was answering his phone, talking to an individual, saying to the person, know the prime minister is here. Because they had some kind of WhatsApp saying that they picked me up in Miami. They leNGHT that these people will go to, you know.

Browne added: Our people have to be very careful that, you know, I mean they may find it funny and I’m not quibbling over it in the sense that, you know, I’m tough like nails, so there is nothing they can say or do that could really hurt me.

But if our people do not hold our politicians and even the public discourse of these people to a certain level, they’re going to destroy this country because at the end of the day, they are prepared to, you know, to lie, to cheat. And what will happen is a continuum.

You know, if you notice, they’re getting more and more rabid, they’re getting more outlandish with their lies.

And if you’re not winning, which is what happened in the case, notwithstanding all the outlandish lies that they propagated and you would have lost. What do you think would happen next?

Let me tell you this much. I hate to say this, and I know there’s some who may say I should not say it, but when a man lies consistently believe himself and he doesn’t get results. The next thing is to kill.

That’s right. That’s one of the people either. But maybe they feel okay. You know, boy, it’s politics and I get involved if you don’t hold these people to some standard of accountability for their conduct because they’re in opposition and especially those who are now elected, they part of the governance of the country. I totally agree. So if you don’t hold them accountable.”

