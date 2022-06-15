PM Browne responds after his brother is convicted of rape

Browne

In a comment on Antigua Newsroom Prime Minister Gaston Browne said:

“The ABLP and its leadership abhors the abuse of our women and girls and insist that those who violate should face the full force of the law.

Unlike the UPP, we do shield these perverts from the law, irrespective of relations by consanguinity.

There are two rapists candidates within the UPP who are unfit to govern and should be punished for their abuse of our women and children.

The irony is the leadership of the UPP is of aware of their abuse, but continue to shield them."

