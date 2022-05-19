PM Browne receives red carpet welcome in oil-rich Guyana

Photos by Alwyn Bellamy

The Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last night.

He was received by Prime Minister, Honourable Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Honourable Nigel Dharamlall.

PM Browne is in Guyana to attend the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo which opens today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

