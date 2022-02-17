PM Browne presents proof that economy grew by 5.27 percent in 2021

PM Browne presents proof that economy grew by 5.27 percent in 2021
Prime Minister Gaston Browne said:

“Trevor claims that we published bogus growth figures and that he verified with ECCB, that the growth for 2021 was 1.67 percent.Who is the notorious Liar peddling fabrications:

Cabinet Notes said:

“The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has published a letter indicating that the estimated GDP Growth of the Antiguan and Barbudan Economy stands at 5.3% in 2021.

This is precisely the percentage growth published at year end by the ECCB.

The Representative of Barbuda in the Parliament, made reference to a lower estimated growth rate published in June of 2021.”

MP Trevor Walker said:

