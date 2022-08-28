PM Browne lists the UPP candidates who have no university qualifications

ALSO READ:

Two prominent residents, an attorney-at-law and a businessman, have thrown their support behind Algernon “Serpent” Watts, after the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. George was ridiculed by opponent Dean Jonas, the MP for that constituency.

Sir George Ryan quotes the local adage, “Study-ation beat education,” while Charlesworth Tabor says those with paper qualifications should not mock those without.

Earning a degree is for one’s own self-esteem, Tabor says; but degrees do not speak to a person’s integrity, character or capabilities.

In the meantime, many residents have taken offence to Jonas’ comments.

In the upcoming general elections, they tell him, he should not seek votes from people without tertiary-level education or degrees, since, based on his criticism of Watts, he considers these persons less than equal to himself.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP