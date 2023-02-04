PM Browne in St. Lucia for meeting on Regional Transportation

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne is today in St. Lucia for a special meeting of Heads of CARICOM to discuss regional transportation.

It is anticipated that the issue of LIAT, and the linkages between trade and air transportation within the region will feature heavily during the discussions.

Prime Minister Browne will return late Saturday from the Meeting.

Later this month, Prime Minister Browne is expected to travel to the Bahamas for the 44th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government which will examine integration, transportation and security among other issues.

