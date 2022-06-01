Paynters resident alleges that a pistol and five rounds of matching ammunition were stolen from his property

The Police are continuing investigations into the disappearance of a gun and ammunition from a Paynters property. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT APP GROUP.

Reports say that a resident left home at around 8 a.m. on May 30 and went into St. John’s. Upon his return, he discovered that his brown-handled, stainless steel .380 Smith & Wesson pistol, along with five matching rounds of ammunition, was missing.

The man reportedly had secured the weapon three days earlier (on May 27) beneath a pillow in an eastern bedroom.

The Police were notified of the alleged theft and visited the scene to conduct inquiries. During the investigation, officers did not observe any sign of a break-in, and 12 rounds of the stated ammunition were found on a night table.

These were confiscated and handed over to an officer in the Police Armory on American Road.

A search for the missing weapon and ammunition in the immediate surroundings yielded no results.

Meanwhile …

The Police have held the person who allegedly was involved in a shooting incident Monday night, May 30, in Clare Hall. The Cassada Gardens man is now assisting lawmen with their investigations.

Reports are that the victim, also of Cassada Gardens, reported to the Criminal Investigations Department that the suspect had shot at his vehicle while he was driving in Clare Hall.

The driver was not injured, but the bullet left a hole in the pick-up’s windshield and damaged a tweeter insider the vehicle.

The Police say they did not retrieve a spent shell from the scene, and a search warrant executed at the suspect's home early Tuesday, May 31, did not turn up a weapon.

