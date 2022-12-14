Pay service providers now, Lovell tells ABLP government

State Insurance Treasury Building

The opposition United Progressive Party is making a case for Services providers who have not been paid by the government for years.

At a news conference on Tuesday, United Progressive Party leader Harold Lovell called on the government to immediately Pay Vendors and Service Providers At Least 50% Of What Is Owed To Them.

He said: We also note that vendors and service providers have been owed for a long period, in some cases, seven and eight years.

We feel that this has caused great harm and damage to the many businesses in Antigua and Barbuda, both large and small.

We therefore call on the government to immediately pay at least 50% of what is owed to the business sector.

This will allow the business people, the vendors and the service providers to be able to meet their creditors, to be able to meet their obligations, and to be in a position to provide a platform for real economic growth in this country.:

