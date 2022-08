Opening of Antigua Carnival July 2022. Photo by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Live

2 pm *Parade Route:*

LEFT on Market St, LEFT on Newgate St, RIGHT on Popeshead St, RIGHT on St John’s St, RIGHT on Cross St, LEFT on Bishopgate St (YMCA), RIGHT on Independence Drive, RIGHT unto Redcliff Street

Last Lap: 7 pm – 12 midnight

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP