PAPA JACK: ‘Any vote for the UPP is going to be wasted’

received all my Primary and Secondary Education at Tax Payers Expense. I won a scholarship from the Canadian International Agency Agency (CIDA) that took me to the University of the West Indies (UWI) where I studied Accounting and Economics. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

I am an Accountant and Auditor with over forty years experience and know the Antiguan Business Landscape very well.

All I am trying to do is make a contribution toward the Political Education of Antiguan society, because I see that people are being fooled by local politicians over and over again. I refute the allegations levelled against me as follows:

1. It is a fact that both Bryson’s Food Emporium (Food City) and the Bargain Centre Supermarket suffered much from the manner of implementation of the ABST. It’s very unfortunate that some of our Government leaders will repeatedly make unforgivable errors that cost the Business Community and the Antigua and Barbuda public dearly. And, the two (2) businesses named did in fact collapsed as a result of Government’s failed policies during the time when Mr. Harold Lovell served as Finance Minister.

2. If I am seen as an enemy of the state, I am happy because Jesus Christ suffered the safe fate. Many societies in the world have routinely killed their prophets, so I have a lot of company.

I am not here to make excuses for the ABLP Government: but, if people are suffering hardship, clearly some of the blame can be attributed to the pandemic, which must have set back the country.

3. A politician should know that it’s time to quit when he loses his seat the first time. If Mr. Lovell was a great Finance Minister, why do you think the people fired him in 2014 and he failed to gain reelection again in 2018. He is done: and, will fail to win back his seat again in the next General Election.

Antigua will never get better if you keep trying to elect failures and losers to parliament. You need to try new people.

4. I voted for UPP in 2004 and 2009, but voted for ABLP in 2014. I voted for UPP in 2018. I will be voting for the DNA in the next General Election, because our male political leaders have constantly failed me. And, I believe the DNA will transform our country’s economy in a way that will best benefit our citizens.

I am not beholden to any politician. I am an opposition person at heart, but sometimes help to vote them out when they mess up. I cannot in good conscience criticize Mr. Gaston’s Browne Government: I think he is a darn cunning and smart cookie.

However, I will be voting Opposition in the General Election: but, I can’t vote for the UPP under Mr. Harold Lovell’s leadership. I believe the time has come for Antigua and Barbuda to choose a Woman Prime Minister: I therefore ask all the women of Antigua and Barbuda, and also other Macho Men like myself, to give a woman a chance this time, and vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

Any vote for the UPP is going to be wasted, because they can’t win the General Election. So, please, let all Opposition people Unite Behind the Democratic National Alliance, and vote in our First Woman Prime Minister, who is going to make us all proud.

PAPA JACK

