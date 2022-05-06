Over a Hundred (100) Industry Professionals advanced towards their career goals with ABHTA Training

2022 – Executive Housekeeping Course

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association launched its Professional Learning Series in March 2022 with three courses: Executive Supervisory Housekeeping (March 7th – 8th), Food and Beverage Supervisor Leadership (March 21st – 22nd) and Supervisory Management (March 15th – May 5th).

Executive Supervisory Housekeeping Course

This training was facilitated by Patricia L. Tully, who has over 30 years’ experience in the field of Executive Housekeeping. She provides training to staff in customer service and 4-star housekeeping workshops. Employees were given a deeper understanding of the housekeeping department and were taught how to work at the highest level of housekeeping and learnt the management skills necessary to serve as a supervisor with the Executive and Supervisory Housekeeping Certification Course.

Ava Mason, Assistant Housekeeping at Jumby Bay Island remarked “I was able to gain a massive wealth of knowledge from the Ms. Tully. I would encourage anyone interested in Housekeeping to apply for this course when next it’s made available. Ms. Tully has opened up my eyes to the growth possible in this area of hospitality and I am a better employee because of her teachings and her insightful sessions. I am looking forward to extending my knowledge to my team members at Jumby Bay Island”.

Food and Beverage Supervisor Leadership Course

The Food & Beverage Supervisory Leadership Course facilitated by Carla Gonsalves, aided the personal development of supervisors along their journey to management within the Food and Beverage Sector. In this course, Carla Gonsalves provided hands-on instructions and valuable information regarding F&B Supervisors duties and the essential roles they play in communicating between managers and frontline staff and ensuring that they understand the fundamentals of team dynamics. Carla Gonsalves has over 25 years’ experience in the Food & Beverage Department and is currently a trainer in Food and Beverage related services and training consultant in service etiquette, polishing young men and women for luxury hotels in Antigua and Barbuda.

Diana Cameron, Hotel Manager of the Siboney Beach Club shared her reason on enrolling her employees for the Food and Beverage Course, “We enrolled our team leaders in the Food & Beverage Supervisor Certification Course because we believe in the growth and development of our team. Courses such as these are a wonderful opportunity for our employees to meet others in hospitality and learn best practices. Ultimately, the more we support our team members in learning the more they can support us in delivering excellent guest experiences.” Diana adds “Our team leaders have returned to us full of new ideas to improve their leadership skills and our Food & Beverage operation. Exactly what we wanted!”

Supervisory Management Leadership Development Course hosted virtually

The March Professional Learning series closed with the Supervisory Management Leadership Development Course facilitated by Ms Shirlene Nibbs. This 8-week course equipped Supervisors and Managers to explore the skills and behaviors needed for managing one’s self and building high performing teams. Shirlene Nibbs focused on the key challenges faced by supervisors and managers and educated the professionals on how to work through these challenges. The course covered the elements of leadership, communication, managing relationship, personal development, performance management and more.

Ms. Nibbs remarked that “The last eight weeks of facilitating the Supervisory Leadership training was a journey of enormous energy, enthusiasm, belief and a conviction in what, the programme organizers the ABHTA, had as a vision. By design, it provided good tools, knowledge, attitudes, skills, competencies, and structure for the participants. The concepts of Leadership, Communication, Managing Relationships, Personal Development, Teamwork and Team Building and Performance Management proved very useful across several organizations. These leadership concepts were put into practice so that it becomes like second nature based on the design of the programme. Participants became more Self-Aware in order to Self-Lead so that they can Lead Others effectively. It was a delight to work with such a diverse group of professionals. The participants were of the quality that made me feel our industry is in good hands. Their level of commitment to continuous development must be applauded.”

Ms. Nibbs has a solid track record of more than 40 years of experience in Tourism, Hospitality, Organizational Development and Training and Development. As a former Director General of Tourism, Head of multiple Organizations, and now, Managing Director of her own Leadership/Management Consulting, Corporate Training and Development Company she continues to leave a mark.

Anthea Watkins, Head of Operations of the ABHTA remarked, “I’m always pleased to see the interaction between the participants and facilitators, the sharing of ideas and learning of new methods to apply their skills and staying abreast with the newest trends in their respective fields. At the end of each course, participants expressed that they were pleased with the content of the courses and have gained confidence.”

Throughout the year, the ABHTA will continue to present a series of courses that are directly beneficial to its membership. Courses will vary from beginners to advanced. For more information on the training department at the ABHTA, please contact Ms. Anthea Watkins at [email protected]

