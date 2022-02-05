Home
Local
Local
BREAKING: DPP to go on administrative leave, PM Browne announces
Over 8000 individuals seeking house and land in Antigua, PM reveals
India beats England to win record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup
Caribbean
Caribbean
The U.S. Is Now Warning Against Travel To These Two Caribbean Countries
Former US Rapper Returned As Opposition Leader In This CARICOM Nation
10 Caribbean Nationals In US Black History You Should Know
Entertainment
Entertainment
Mr. Lexx Gets Surprised Visit In Hospital From Sons He Hadn’t Seen In 8 Years
Bob Marley Would’ve Been A Ganja Famer If He Was Alive, Says Daughter Cedella
Interview With Papi Yerr The Producer Behind Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby New Hit Song
Travel
Travel
Caribbean Travel News
Caribbean Travel News
Curacao: One Of The Best Islands In The Caribbean
Business
Business
In 2022, Latin America And The Caribbean Must Urgently Strengthen the Recovery
Looking To The Caribbean And Latin America For Ethical Investments
Barita to restructure | CBR
PR News
World
World
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife test positive for Covid-19
France launches inquiry after spill of over 100,000 dead fish off Atlantic coast
‘No admission of guilt’: UK virginity testing ban opens historical wounds
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Antigua to allow home testing kits for COVID-29
Female police officer caught shoplifting asked to resign
Jonathan Joseph says he turned to God after his Faux Pas last week
Reading
Over 8000 individuals seeking house and land in Antigua, PM reveals
Share
Tweet
February 5, 2022
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Antigua to allow home testing kits for COVID-29
Female police officer caught shoplifting asked to resign
Jonathan Joseph says he turned to God after his Faux Pas last week
Local News
BREAKING: DPP to go on administrative leave, PM Browne announces
Local News
India beats England to win record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup
Local News
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list
Over 8000 individuals seeking house and land in Antigua, PM reveals
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Over 8000 individuals seeking house and land in Antigua, PM reveals
The content originally appeared on:
Antigua News Room
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has acknowledged a backlog in processing applications for land. He says he hopes to increase the pace this year: Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.