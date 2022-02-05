Over 8000 individuals seeking house and land in Antigua, PM reveals

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has acknowledged a backlog in processing applications for land. He says he hopes to increase the pace this year: