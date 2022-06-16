Over $170k reportedly found at home of FedEx employee; Proceeds of Crime Unit called in

REAL NEWS: A local Federal Express (FedEx) employee will likely be investigated for money laundering and other offences related to the proceeds of crime law, after over $170,000 was found at his Golden Grove home. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

REAL News is reliably informed that officers, including members of the Drug Squad, K9 Unit and Customs Taskforce, executed a search warrant at the man’s home on June 15 at about 5:40 p.m.

A source says the warrant was executed in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation.

However, during the search for illegal substances, the officers found two large Protein bottles with wads of cash amounting to EC$172,736.65 and US$0.95.

The bottles had been concealed in a chest of drawers in the FedEx employee’s bedroom.

The suspect, along with the money, were transported to Police Headquarters pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, officers reportedly contacted officials of the Proceeds of Crime Unit to inform them of the quantity of money discovered at the Golden Grove residence.

The cash was counted in the presence of those officials, the Drug Squad, and the suspect, the source says.

The Proceeds of Crime Unit is reportedly conducting inquiries into the matter.

