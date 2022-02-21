Ottos Comprehensive Students Join the Fight against Child Abuse

Break the Silence! If you see something, say something! These are the key messages coming from several recently produced videos aimed at highlighting and preventing child abuse in Antigua and Barbuda.

The videos featured students of the Ottos Comprehensive School drama class and portrayed real-life incidents of child abuse in Antigua and Barbuda. The students were involved in creating the scripts. “The voice of the youth was an essential factor in the dramatisations. We wanted them to express their opinions in the fight against child abuse,” said School Counsellor Karen Germain, Ottos Comprehensive.

Local NGOs, led by Integrated Health Outreach (IHO), in partnership with the Christian Union Church (CUC) and the Social and Environmental Alliance (SEA) were the driving force behind the production of the videos. It is the most recent and one of the final initiatives of the months-long ‘Pathways to Addressing Child Rights and Child Abuse in Antigua and Barbuda’ project.

The videos focused on several aspects of child abuse, namely child neglect, emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse against girls and boys.

The ‘Pathways to Addressing Child Rights and Child Abuse in Antigua and Barbuda’ project began in February 2021. It was conceived by Decides Antigua and Barbuda (Decides AB) and implemented by Integrated Health Outreach and its partners. The year-long project was funded by the Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) of the European Union.

Other public awareness and educational activities implemented over the past year were; community workshops and training regarding the nature and impact of child abuse, prevention, reporting and available services; capacity-building to school-based counsellors; national surveys to ascertain the public’s knowledge of child rights, child abuse and the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs); media appearances and a virtual press conference; social media events promoting child rights and highlighting child abuse.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda are encouraged to report instances of child abuse to the Department of Family and Social Services, Ministry of Social Transformation. Telephone numbers are 464-3531 ( 24-hour hotline), 562-1508/1509 ( Between the hours of 8.00 am to 5.00 pm) 774-0656 ( Counselling Hotline), and 562-8417 ( Youth Intervention).

Reporting is anonymous. Those who witness child abuse and report incidents of child abuse do not need to reveal their identities. However, they must provide information on the location where the child abuse occurred or is occurring.

“It is important that everyone is involved in the fight against child abuse and that we all do our part to protect the most vulnerable in society,” says Dr Nicola Bird, Executive Director, Integrated Health Outreach Inc.

Over the past year, the ‘Pathways to Addressing Child Rights and Child Abuse in Antigua and Barbuda’ project received support from the Ministries of Education and Social Transformation.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.