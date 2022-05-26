Opposition wants info on alleged kidnapping of Mehul Choksi

The leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, is calling on the authorities here to shed light on the alleged kidnapping of fugitive India-born, Antigua and Barbuda citizen, Mehul Choksi, who had been accused of illegally entering Dominica in May last year. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

Earlier this week, the acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), in Dominica, Sherma Dalrymple, discontinued the case against the 63-year-old Choksi, who had pleaded not guilty to the charge of illegally entering the island, claiming that he had been kidnapped in Antigua and taken to Roseau on May 23, 2021.

He had been released on EC$10,000 (one EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) bail in July last year, so as to allow him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment.

Lovell, speaking on a radio programme here, is now calling on Prime Minister Gaston Browne and National Security Minister Steadroy Benjamin to inform Antiguans about the alleged kidnapping.

“I am calling on the Prime Minister, who came out initially with the fairy tale saying that the gentleman had left on some date or something …he needs to come clean. I am calling on the Attorney General, he overseas law enforcement in Antigua, we have heard nothing from him…I am calling on the Attorney General to come clean,” Lovell said.

The Opposition Leader said that the alleged kidnapping situation could have implications for the island and called on the Commissioner of Police as well to make a statement on the matter.

He said failure to do so by the political directorate and the police head could mean that Antigua and Barbuda could be “seen as a rogue nation…that condones kidnapping.

“If they are willing to engage in this type of activity, who will be next in this country,” he said, calling on the Commissioner of Police to release a report that had been compiled by law enforcement authorities on the kidnapping.

Choksi is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty, including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP