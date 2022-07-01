Open Letter To MP Fernandez

Dear MP Fernandez

I recently learned of your clarion call to save LIAT. Personally I believe that there should be a regional carrier to serve the good people of the Caribbean for integration, economics and basic survival. Ordinarily I would join in and support you 100% but I am horrified having lived through this period while suffering with my family member and witnessing my friends and their family grapple for the past two years. While LIAT is being propped up, the ex worker ants are being trampled.

A few months ago you announced that ex LIAT workers such as Pilots, Engineers, Mechanics and other Ground Staff could apply to thousands of jobs at Frontier Airlines located in the USA. These jobs were to include sponsorship of EB2 visas. To my knowledge many ex LIAT staff were motivated to explore that option only to have applications electronically eliminated because they did not have the right to live and work in the USA. Could you provide an update on this or furnish them with information that could assist interested applicants?

To date those ex employees who have taken the so called 50% “Compassionate Offer” by the Antigua and Barbuda Government are yet to receive any other cash, land, bonds or information thereof. The expectation that everyone has to accept it goes against the basic individual right to severance. Are there any updates on when the rest of the payments will be made? Is it true that this offer was only made to Antigua Residents?

Also, there was a proposal by ex employees to your government to consider 70% severance. Were you one of the two ministers that voted in favor?

Sir, many LIAT workers, ex workers, families, friends, well wishers, empathizers and supporters live in your constituency. Some of us never worked a day at LIAT but believe me, we live this nightmare every single day. Every aspect of our lives are severely affected. Severance is key for not only closure but for affected families to moveon.com We are anxious but receptive while looking forward to how you will address them in the near future.

A concerned constituent and

A concerned family member of former liat employee

