One new COVID-19 death, 5 people in hospital

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment revealed twenty-eight(28) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 7th June, 2022 at 6pm.

Eighty-three (83) samples were processed.

One hundred and thirty-three (133) recovered cases were recorded.

One (1) COVID-19 related death was recorded on June 5th 2022.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is eight thousand four hundred and six (8,406); which is inclusive of one hundred and fifteen (115) active cases.

There are five (5) hospitalized cases; two (2) moderate and three (3) mild.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

