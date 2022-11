CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet decided to offer an official funeral to Ambassador Josette Michael, the late mother of Parliamentarian Asot Michael, who died on Independence Day.

Ambassador Michael died on Sunday. She died at the age of 81 years.

The Ambassador was the mother of Member of Parliament for St. Peter Hon. Asot Michael and his sisters Teresa-Ann and Soraya.

Her Excellency served as Ambassador At Large for the CIP.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP