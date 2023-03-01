Observation: Government Working Or Not?

Private Sector businesses are wondering if the Government is open for business, or if the Public Servants are secretly on strike.

When you call Government offices the phones ring out until the recording cuts in for messages, except for the most part the box is full.

Personal visits to Government offices are met with disgruntled persons who seem to object to being asked to stop their phone conversation to deal with issues.

Most of the Ministries have serious problems which are being ignored by those who should be working, but are not.

Once more we are experiencing a tug-of-war between one Ministry’s staff and other Ministry’s staff, and what is worse the Statutory bodies have all gone rogue.

It seems as if the Statutory bodies have forgotten the changes made to the regulating of Statutory Bodies by applicable Ministries, which was done to rein in the National Parks Authority.

There are rumors of one very important Government entity which has outright refused to accept their Permanent Secretary’s authority, not answering letters and not taking his phone calls.

The contractors at two of the contract-laden Ministries are complaining that new favored persons are replacing Antiguan owned equipment, and small contracts are being subsumed by the larger contractors for their subcontracting to their own kind.

This measure is not being met with cooperation of the public servants seeking to protect their own and also their pockets, thereby provoking the wrath of higher-ups.

Officers of Government in their attempt to pass the buck are sending persons back to the Ministers who have already given instructions with the saying, “the more things change the more they remain the same.”

Politics is now so rife among Government public officers, that payments are delayed by color, not only of skin, but now also of party.

Things seem to be falling apart as the new Government tries to seize the reins of an Executive on secret strike action.

The Cabinet meets and sends out Decisions which are read, ignored, or delayed until raised again as an issue, and then delayed again.

As is well known, the complaints of the oppressed and the victimized soon becomes unbearable, and even the once helpful Minister like his officers, wants them to disappear and leave them alone.

Finally there are those Public Servants who only take orders from the Prime Minister, and regardless of what their Minister advises or the Permanent Secretaries communicates on his behalf, it is ignored, and the hidden encouragement of the PM continues to apply in spite of any Minister’s demands.

The dichotomy exists between the Maximum Leader’s secret wishes vs the Ministers’ efforts.

