NOTICE: Street Lighting Project Traffic Management

Works associated with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Street Lighting Project will result in single lane traffic on sections of Sir George Walter Highway on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Friday, August 12, 2022. The Contractor for this project is Nurse Geoinformatics & Consulting (NGC) and APUA’s Electricity Business Unit is providing technical support.

The Ministry of Works Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) is providing oversight.

Details of the planned traffic interventions are as follows:

Date (s): Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Thursday, August 11, 2022 and Friday, August 12, 2022

Duration: 7:30am-4:30pm

The installation of street light bases will commence at Romeo’s Plumbing and proceed towards the entrance of the V.C. Bird International Airport.

Sections of the Northbound Lane will be temporarily closed to facilitate the works and single lane traffic will be in effect.

Advance warning signage will be visible in both directions and Flag Persons will be on hand to assist road users who are asked to proceed with extreme caution when traversing the construction site.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will be on site periodically to assist with traffic management.

For additional information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782.

