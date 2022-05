Notice from the High Court of Justice – Jurors summoned to appear at the High Court of Justice on Monday May 9th 2022 for the start of the May assizes are asked to report instead on Tuesday 10th May 2022 at 9:00am. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

