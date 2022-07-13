NOTICE

Carnival Vendors Meeting

The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation is inviting all registered and prospective Carnival vendors to a very important meeting on Thursday, July 14th at 5:00 pm at the Multipurpose Cultural Center, Perry Bay.

Also, note final payments for Carnival Vendor’s conclusion on Friday, July 15th. Payments should be made at the MCII Office in the Winnifred Building on Nevis Street Matters.

All are encouraged to make a special effort to attend and be on time.

