NODS announces Opening of Emergency Shelters

Opening of Shelters

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) advises that several shelters throughout the island will open in response to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona. Shelters are expected to begin accommodating persons from 4:00 p.m. today (Friday).

The list of shelters to open are:

All Saints East and St. Luke – Old Road Primary School

All Saints West – Seaview Farm Primary School, Sea View Farm Zion Church of God, Sea View Farm Adventist Church

Barbuda – Sports Complex

St. John’s City East – Church of God of Prophecy on Rowan Henry Street and Princess Margaret Secondary

St. John’s City South – Mary E Pigott School

St John’s City West – Villa Baptist Church (Amy Byer St.), St. Francis of Asisi Roman Catholic Church (Gordon St. Villa)

St John’s Rural East – Clare Hall Secondary, Bethel Gospel Hall, Living Hope Christian Union Church

St John’s Rural North – Cedar Grove Primary School, Yorks Community Centre

St John’s Rural South – St John’s Church of Christ, Mary E. Pigott School

St John’s Rural West – Green-bay Primary School, UWI Five Islands Campus Gymnasium

St George – Pigotts Primary School

St Mary’s North – Zion Church of God (Bendals), Cedar Hall Moravian Church Community Centre (Jennings)

St Mary’s South – Bolans Weslyan Holiness Church, Urlings Seventh Day Adventist Church

St Paul – Cobbs Cross Primary School, St. Paul’s Empowerment Centre (Liberta)

St Peter – Parham Pentecostal Church

St Phillip’s North – Seaglans Central Seventh Day Adventist Church (Glanvilles Village), Glanvilles Secondary School

St Phillip’s South – Bethesda Zion Church, Cricket Pavillion (Freetown)

