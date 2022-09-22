NODS and WMO Host Four-Day Workshop On Early Warning System and Flood Forecasting

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has partnered with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) to host a four-day workshop on how best the implications for men and women can be assessed as it relates to early warning and flood forecasting.

The workshop entitled “Mainstreaming gender in End-to-End Early Warning System for Flood Forecasting and Integrated Flood Risk Management” began Tuesday at Dennis’ at Ffreys Beach.

It brought together individuals representing the Gender Departments, the Met Offices and the Disaster Offices from St. Kitts/Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Dominica.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Caribbean Meteorological Organisation (CMO) are also participating.

