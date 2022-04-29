Nobu Unveils New Beach Club in Barbuda

Nobu Barbuda has unveiled its first beach club equipped with private cabanas. Conceived by Robert De Niro, the restaurant debuted on the island in 2021.

As the latest addition to Nobu Barbuda, the beach club is an all-day Nobu experience, with five private cabanas. One of these is dedicated to a VIP experience with a lounge and private dining, and offers personal hosts for the day, exclusive cabana menu items, beverage service, snacks and boxed water, towel service and beachfront massages available upon request.

The beach club also offers a Caribbean-style lounge bar, where guests can enjoy displays of Nobu-style dishes, caught fresh from the sea.

The Nobu restaurant’s menu highlights are the chef’s specials, which change daily based on the local catch.

Guests may even spot the chefs swimming out to their basket traps to catch Barbudan lobsters. Diners can also sip sake and enjoy tropical cocktails while overlooking the waters that surround the island of Barbuda.

Nobu Barbuda occupies the same site that once housed the late Princess Diana’s favorite getaway, The K Club. The island is only accessible by yacht or private boat charter, private helicopter charter and twice-daily flights from Antigua.

Upon the completion of a new Barbuda airport later this year, there will be an international point of arrival and departure for private jets to have direct access to the island besides charter flights from neighboring islands such as St. Barts, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following the restaurant and beach club, Robert DeNiro and partners will continue to build out the project in Barbuda, titled the Nobu Beach Inn, which will add a resort hotel, spa and wellness retreat, private residences, an organic farm and nursery to the property over the years.

The property will be designed and developed with the island’s ecosystems in mind. – Travel Agent Central

