Members of the Royal Antigua and Barbuda Police Force

Traffic ALERT

MONDAY 1st AUGUST, 2022

JOUVERT ROUTE: –

NO vehicles shall travel or wait on the following Jouvert Route between the hours of 02:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m……

1) Old Parham Road between Coronation Road and Independence Drive,

2) Coronation Road between Old Parham Road and Factory Road,

3) Market Street between Long Street and Joseph Lane,

4) Thames Street between Redcliffe Street and Long Street,

5) High Street between Thames Street and Independence Drive,

6) Independence Drive between Round-A-Bout(gov house) and Sir Viv Richard Street

and

7) Redcliffe Street between Independence Drive and Thames Street

Please be guided accordingly……

