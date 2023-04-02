Alfa Nero photo shoot 2. Creator: Pamela Jones

Copyright: © Pamela Jones 2007

No Ownership Claim Received For Alfa Nero; Auction Proceeds

The Government will be proceeding with the auction of the Alfa Nero super yacht.

The move comes after the 10-day notice of its intention to sell the vessel expired on Friday, March 31, without a claim being received from anyone purporting to be the owner.

The vessel is now deemed as abandoned and will be sold to the highest bidder; the proceeds will go into the consolidated fund after payment is made to those who have provided fuel and other supplies, while it has been moored in Antiguan waters.

The yacht, which is reportedly valued at US$81M, has been in Falmouth Harbour following sanctions against its reputed Russian owner in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has been deemed a hazard to the country’s ecology and economy, especially since the few remaining crew have indicated they could leave it unmanned.

The way was cleared for the auction by Parliament’s approval of an amendment to the Port Authority Act. (STATE MEDIA)

