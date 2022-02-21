Nicholas Andrew charged for violent attack on AUA student

Clare Hall Man Charged with Battery on Medical Student

Police arrested and charged 67 years old Nicholas Paul Andrew of Clare Hall for beating Mahesh Indraganti of Hodges Bay with a stick.

The incident took place at Breeze Point Apartment in Langfords on 17th February, 2022 allegedly over payment of taxi fare.

He is expected in court tomorrow

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.