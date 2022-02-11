Newly constructed Administration and Science block at St Mary’s Secondary School officially opened

A newly constructed Administration and Science block at St Mary’s Secondary School were officially opened today, February 8th 2022, as part of the expansion and renovation of the school.

The construction and rehabilitation work done so far represents 13,156 square feet of additional space. Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne Minister of Education the Hon. Daryll S. Matthew and Parliamentary Representative for St. Mary’s Secondary School the Hon. Samantha N. Marshall attended the official opening and received a brief tour of the expanded school plant.

The Construction work and retrofitting were executed by Colin Harrigan of Harrigan Building Construction Ltd.

There was a phase one in 2018 that resulted in the construction of three classrooms spaces that were added to the upper level of an existing block. This space was subsequently further divided into 4 spaces to provide a Reading Centre.

Then Phase 2 commenced in November 2019 resulting in the following:

-Block A which includes a cafeteria with exterior space for dining facing the open courtyard, computer lab; administration – principal and secretary offices and staffroom space, restrooms, electrical room, bookroom, and stage area.

-Block B – a 2-story unit accommodating science lab, restrooms, technical drawing lab, and home management demonstration space and Clothing and Textiles space

-Retrofitting and repairs: Repurposing of former staffroom to create deputy principal’s office and guidance counselor’s office; repair to damaged floors; new bathroom fixtures were installed; painting was applied and the existing library, Home Economics, and Science labs, existing classrooms, and restrooms were renovated.

-External improvements – much work was done to address the drainage situation at the school; there is also new roadway access and parking; a new security booth and exterior solar lighting

The expanded school also met the suitability requirement for use as a disaster shelter with adherence to CDEMA standards.

